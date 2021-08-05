Apple MacBook Air M1 at about Rs 7,000 off in Flipkart sale is a deal you should not miss

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is live now. The discounts and offers on a wide range of products that you get in this sale are almost as good as what the last sale offered. Among these offers is the one on the Apple MacBook Air M1. The latest Apple MacBook Air is also the fastest. That is because of the M1 processor that has proven to be dramatically faster than the Intel-powered counterparts that Apple used to sell earlier. If you want a machine that is not just lightweight, but can also handle heavy loads easily, the MacBook Air M1 is what you should go for.

In the Flipkart sale, the Apple MacBook Air M1 is available for Rs 85,990. This is almost Rs 7,000 less than the original price of the laptop, which is Rs 92,900. This is definitely not the lowest price you can get the MacBook Air M1 for, but it is still good enough to move the MacBook Air M1 off of the wishlist. And the benefits do not end here. Flipkart is also giving extra discounts to customers if they use a credit card from either ICICI Bank or Axis Bank.

After you use the card, the price of the MacBook Air M1 comes down to Rs 84,490, which makes this just a better deal. And not just the discounts, Flipkart is offering a horde of benefits on the purchase, such as 30 per cent off on Simplilearn's programme worth Rs 10,000. You can even buy the laptop using the no-cost EMI facility in case you do not want to pay upfront. Also, if you have an old, used laptop lying around at your home, you can go for the exchange offer where you can get around Rs 15,000 off.

For example, if you own a MacBook Air 2017 model and it is in a not-so-bad shape, you can get a discount of Rs 14,950 on the MacBook Air M1. The effective price of the MacBook Air M1 after the exchange discount and the bank discount will be Rs 69,540. At this price, the MacBook Air M1 is definitely a deal I would recommend you should not miss.

The MacBook Air M1 comes with a 13.3-inch LED IPS display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 processor that is based on the Arm architecture. There is 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The laptop has an HD FaceTime camera on the front, dual stereo speakers, support for Dolby playback, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a backlit Magic keyboard. For connectivity, the Apple MacBook Air M1 comes with two Thunderbolt ports/ USB 4 ports with support for DisplayPort and charging.