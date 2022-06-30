Apple MacBook Air M2 sale date tipped, pre-orders could start on July 8

Apple MacBook Air M2 sale could kick off on July 15. The company launched its new consumer laptop at WWDC 22 with a new M2 chip. The MacBook Air M2 price in India starts at Rs 1,19,900. The company did not announce the pre-order or sale date at the launch event, but a new report claims that the MacBook Air M2 could be available for purchase starting July 15.

MacRumors, citing retail sources, claims that Apple might open a MacBook Air M2 pre-order window on July 8. Apple, at the time of writing this, had not confirmed any details about the MacBook Air M2 India sale date. The company, at WWDC 22, only confirmed that its new affordable MacBook Air with an M2 chip will be available for purchase in July.

The new MacBook Air M2 comes with an all-new design. It has a flat frame which is similar to the higher-end MacBook Pro models. Apple has also packed a new M2 chip with eight CPU cores and up to 10 GPU cores. The new chip claims to offer 18 per cent faster performance and up to 35 per cent more powerful GPU.

The MacBook Air M2 base configuration has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD. Users can upgrade the RAM up to 24GB and storage up to 2TB.

The MacBook Air M2 also sports a larger 13.6-inch IPS LCD. It has an upgraded 1080p webcam housed inside the notch. The display has a peak brightness of 500 nits. In terms of ports, the MacBook Air M2 has a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB Type-C ports and a MagSafe charging port. It also has a four-speaker setup.

Apple claims that the MacBook Air M2 offers up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. The 8-core GPU variant comes with a 30W charger, whereas the 10-core GPU variant with 512GB SSD comes with a 35W dual USB Type-C adapter. Users will have the option to upgrade to a 67W USB Type-C fast charger as an alternative to the 35W Dual USB Type-C adapter.