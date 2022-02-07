Apple MacBook Pro 2022 may be entry-level with M2 chip but without ProMotion display

Apple may be planning to launch a new MacBook Pro this year with certain changes. The MacBook Pro 2022 will be a new entry-level model, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who, in his newsletter, has mentioned what to expect from this upcoming MacBook. Obviously, we are going to see another Apple chip as the company is halfway in transition from Intel chips, but since it is an entry-level model, there will be trade-offs.

Gurman pointed out that while the new entry-level MacBook Pro will be eligible for an M2 chip - a successor to the M1 that arrived on the 2020 MacBook Pro, it will miss out on the ProMotion display technology, as well as miniLED. ProMotion is Apple's display refresh rate tech wherein the device decides the best refresh rate depending on the content up to 120Hz. But that is not the only compromise you should expect.

The new entry-level MacBook Pro may come with lower storage, lower performance, and no Touch Bar so as to make it different from the MacBook Pro of last year. "I'd expect the new entry-level MacBook Pro to match the high-end MacBook Pros by losing the Touch Bar, but key differentiators will be lesser displays, processors, and storage, and no ProMotion nor miniLED," said Gurman in his newsletter.

The 2021 MacBook Pro is Apple's highest performing MacBook Pro, facilitated by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Although the M2 will be better than the M1 chip, analysts believe it will not be as powerful as the M1 Pro or M1 Max, so there goes the drop in performance of the upcoming MacBook Pro.

What is the M2 chip?

M2 is going to be a major processor upgrade this year. Apart from the upcoming MacBook Pro, it is likely to power the revamped MacBook Air, a 24-inch iMac, and an entry-level Mac mini - all slated to arrive this year reportedly. Although not much is clear about its capabilities yet. And with the widest range of Macs, Apple will take another step towards killing Intel in its portfolio. Apple launched its custom processor two years back and said it will make the transition from Intel chipsets in about two to three years. At this pace, that seems absolutely possible.