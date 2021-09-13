Apple MacBook Pro M1X with mini LED screen may be available in the next several weeks, what we know so far

The spotlight is on Apple for its September 14 event which will introduce the tech major's iPhone 13 series to the world. Previous speculations, however, have indicated more launches by Apple this fall. One such is going to debut the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. It has now been hinted that this might happen within "the next several weeks."

The tentative timeline comes from Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. In his report, Gurman sheds more light on what to expect from the iPhone 13 launch. Though a key takeaway is his speculation on when the next Apple products may arrive. Among these, are the new AirPods, iPad mini, a new entry-level iPad, and the M1X MacBook Pro models.

Gurman writes that the M1X MacBook Pros should be ready to "hit shelves in the next several weeks." Meant to showcase the prowess of Apple's new M1X chipsets, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will also likely feature mini LED displays, and MagSafe magnetic charging. They have also been hinted to do away with the iconic touch bars on the MacBook series.

As noted by 9to5mac, the MacBook Pros are not expected to debut at Apple's iPhone launch event on Tuesday. Instead, there will likely be an October event held for their launch, that may also showcase new models of iPads. The October launch has been suggested in multiple reports earlier. Gurman himself suggested back in July, that the launch event could take place "sometime between September and November."

A following report in August confirmed that the new M1X MacBook Pros had entered volume production. Citing supply chain sources, the report claimed that the monthly shipments of the new MacBook Pro are expected to be 6 lakh to 8 lakh units during the period of August to November.

Apple's new MacBooks were originally supposed to launch way earlier this year. Though the production got delayed due to complications around the new mini-LED display. One of the biggest highlights of the MacBooks this year, we have seen the mini LED technology on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro till now. The debut of the technology has left many wanting it on more Apple products. The MacBook Pros are supposed to be the next in line and will likely decide the fate of the new display technology, not just for Apple but for the entire industry.