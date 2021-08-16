Apple MacBook Pro with MiniLED display to drive 20 per cent growth in shipment, says analyst

Apple introduced the MiniLED technology to its products with the iPad Pro earlier this year. However, despite being the pioneer of the new display technology, the iPad will not increase its adoption. According to famous Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, it will be the MacBook Pro that will drive growth in the shipments of the MiniLED displays. In his latest note, Kuo has detailed Apple's investment strategy from 2019 all the way to 2026 and MiniLED is an important part of it. It will increase the shipment volume of the MacBook, according to Kuo.

According to AppleInsider, which claims to have seen the investor note by TF Securities analyst Kuo, the MacBook shipments will grow by 20 per cent year-over-year, or even more in 2021 or 2022. This is when Apple is highly likely to introduce the MiniLED display technology to its MacBook range, starting with the MacBook Pro. This growth in shipment will be possible "due to the adoption of mini LED panels, Apple Silicon, and all-new designs".

Rumours are rife that Apple's next MacBook Pro model will use a MiniLED display, instead of the LCD, as it is more power-efficient and is close to an OLED panel in terms of colour reproduction. Apple is reportedly making a 14-inch and a 16-inch MacBook Pro and their production started in August, just so they are ready for shipping in late 2021. Bloomberg has previously said that the launch may take place between September and October, while a tipster that goes by the name Dylan is projecting a November timeline for the launch of the 2021 MacBook Pro.

The MacBook Pro will spearhead the adoption of the MiniLED display technology, while the MacBook Air will bring it to the mainstream, thanks to its lower-price model. According to Kuo, the MacBook Air will be updated with a MiniLED display and a new Apple Silicon processor sometime towards the middle of the next year. This is going to be the next step in the next wave of MiniLED technology. The iPad Pro, with which the MiniLED technology began, is going to continue with the new display material. Right now, only the 12.9-inch comes with the MiniLED technology, but Apple may bring the technology to another iPad Pro model with the next generation.

Several reports have pointed out that the MacBook Pro that is due for launch later this year will bring a new design that will include an HDMI port and an SD card reader. Of course, there will be a new Apple Silicon processor, which, according to reports, will be the M1X. The next-generation MacBook Pro will ditch the Touch Bar, while a MagSafe Port will also arrive. The MacBook Pro will also come in different colours, much like the 24-inch iMac that Apple launched earlier this year.