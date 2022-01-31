Apple Macs may soon get iPhone's precise-location UWB technology

Apple recently released the beta versions of the next software update for its iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The Macs are soon going to get the macOS Monterey 12.3 update, which is currently in beta, and along with it may arrive a feature that the iPhone has had for a long time. The internal files of the macOS 12.3 beta software update have revealed Apple may soon bring the ultra wideband (UWB) technology to the Macs.

As noted by 9to5Mac, the latest beta version of macOS software carries some frameworks and daemons (which belong to the background systems) that are needed by the ultra wideband technology on Apple devices. These same elements are present in the iPhone models with the U1 chip, enabling an ultra wideband feature on them.

Ultra wideband, or UWB, is a short-range wireless communication technology that devices use for location awareness. Apple introduced UWB first on an iPhone back in 2019 and slowly expanded the supported devices by adding Apple Watch, AirTags, and HomePod mini. UWB allows Apple devices to communicate with each other and be aware of their precise location in proximity. This technology also lets these Apple devices exchange AirDrop files faster, use AirPlay faster, and enables CarKey authentication without needing to take the iPhone out of the pocket. The Find My network uses UWB to figure out the precise location.

Now, Apple may be planning to bring all these benefits to the Macs, if the new beta software is any indication. But for Macs to be able to gain the UWB technology, they will need the U1 or a similar chip that is compatible. As things stand, only the iPhone and Apple Watch are the only devices with a screen that come with the UWB technology. Not even the latest iPad models have it. This only means that Apple is experimenting with the idea of implementing the UWB technology on big-screen devices.

It is possible that the codes related to UWB technology found in the macOS 12.3 beta may just be solid proof that Apple is open to the idea of Macs getting the precise location technology. It is not clear when the Mac models with the U1 chip will come. For now, reports have suggested Apple is expected to launch the MacBook Air with an M2 chip, MacBook Pro with better hardware, and a 27-inch iMac Pro this year, among other things.