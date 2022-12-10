Apple made blunder by firing me, says exec who was caught talking about big-breasted women in TikTok video

A senior Apple executive got into a lot of trouble over a TikTok video. Tony Blevins, who has been working in Apple for 22 years, got a call from the company asking him to remove a TikTok video, which featured him. When Blevins could not get the video removed from the social media site, Apple asked him to resign.

As per Wall Street Journal report, Blevins, who was associated with Apple for 22 years and was serving as the vice president of procurement, featured in a TikTok video in which he was asked to reveal what he does for a living. The video, which was uploaded in September, showed Blevins getting out of his Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren at an automobile show. He was then asked by a TikToker about what he does for a living. To which he responded saying, "I race cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women. But I take weekends and major holidays off." Blevins was seen with his wife in the video, who was laughing at his reply to the TikToker's question.

Little did Blevins know that his TikTok video will put off the company he was working with. He told WSJ that an Apple executive called him early morning and asked him to get the video removed immediately. "This is really bad, some people have complained," the executive told Blevins. In his defence, Blevins said that his comment was a reference to the 1981 comedy "Arthur".

Blevins said that he spent all night trying to get the TikTok video removed. He also contacted the TikTok influencer Daniel Mac but he got no response. Soon after Blevins was asked to resign and he declined. Later, he was fired.

"It was 22 years dissolved in about 25 seconds. It utterly shocked me. My whole life has been Apple. I tried to be the most loyal person," he told the publication. Blevins apologised for his controversial remarks in then video, that may have offended people but he said that Apple committed a blunder by firing him. He got support from some of his colleagues but some favoured Apple's decision of firing him because Apple should not tolerate sexist remarks.