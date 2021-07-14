Apple MagSafe battery pack now available for iPhone 12 series at Rs 10,900

Apple has finally launched its MagSafe battery pack accessory for iPhone 12 series models. The wireless battery pack attaches to the back of the iPhone 12 series phones through magnets and provides additional battery support to the devices.

The new MagSafe battery packs are compatible with all models of the iPhone 12 series, including iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Interested buyers can order the accessory starting today, with the first deliveries beginning July 19.

The MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12 phones will retail for a cost of Rs 10,900 in India. Apple says that the accessory will require the iPhone to be running iOS 14.7 or later.

As per the tech major, the new wireless battery accessory will charge the fastest upon the use of a 20W adapter or higher. Apple also recommends the use of a USB-C power adapter and USB-C to lightning cable for the charge. Both the adapter and the cable will be sold separately.

The wireless battery pack can charge itself as well as the attached iPhone simultaneously through a 20W or above power adapter. To charge the MagSafe battery pack alone, users may use up to 15W of wireless charging. The status of the charge can be tracked on the attached iPhone's Lock Screen.

There is no official information on the exact battery life of the new MagSafe battery pack. However, a report by 9to5Mac claims it to be 1460 mAh, based on the product photos. With that, the wireless battery pack should be able to charge the iPhone 12 mini but will fall short of a complete charge for iPhone 12.

The MagSafe battery pack by Apple is the latest accessory in the slew of launches around the feature since the debut of the iPhone 12. However, it comes as the first among all that is officially MagSafe approved.

Though with a capacity so low which cannot even charge the iPhone 12 for one full cycle, it might not be the go-to option for iPhone users at its price.