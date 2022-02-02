Apple may already be preparing for India launch of iPhone SE+ 5G, new iPad, and iPad Air

Apple has reportedly begun testing its upcoming iPhone and iPad models in India. The iPhone maker has imported a few new devices into the country for testing purposes, a new report has said. One of the devices is an iPhone, while the other two are iPads - a strong indication that Apple will soon launch them in India. If you could not figure out, this iPhone will be the iPhone SE+ 5G aka iPhone SE 3 that Apple is slated to launch sometime in March or April. The two iPads, similarly, may be the iPad Air and iPad in the pipeline for the India launch.

According to 91Mobiles' report, the imported iPhone models have model numbers A2595, A2783, and A2784. These are the same model numbers that Apple listed on Russia's regulatory website for certification purposes. But nowhere has the name of these iPhone models been leaked, so people are going with either the iPhone SE 3 5G or the iPhone SE+ 5G. While the report does not mention anything extra in terms of specifications of the iPhone SE+ 5G, previous rumours have said aplenty.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the iPhone SE's next-generation model will be no different from the previous ones as far as the design goes. That is contradictory to some rumours that hinted at an iPhone XR-like design and the removal of the Home button. But several reports, including ones from credible sources such as Bloomberg, began to suggest that the iPhone SE+ 5G will indeed go with the iPhone 8-like design with 4.7-inch display, thick bezels, and a Home button. But you will see improvements in its internal hardware. The iPhone SE+ 5G may use either a A15 Bionic or an A14 Bionic processor, but bring 5G connectivity.

The report said that iPhone SE+ 5G will cost around $300, which is roughly Rs 23,000. But that will not be the actual price of the iPhone SE+ 5G in India because Apple's calculation for dollar to rupee conversion works differently and includes taxes and whatnot. Some previous reports did hint that the price may be around Rs 45,000 - the same as the previous iPhone SE model.

Apple is not only going to launch an iPhone, apparently. It has imported A2588, A2589, A2757, and A2761 models into India for testing purposes, and according to the report, they could be the new iPad Air and the iPad. Not much is known about the upcoming iPads, but the report suggests the iPad Air may come at $500-700 (roughly Rs 37,500-52,300), while the price for the iPad may be around $300 (roughly Rs 23,000).