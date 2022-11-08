Apple may be tracking everything you tap on while browsing App Store

Be careful what you look for on the App Store because Apple may be tracking your activities. Two security researchers have claimed that iOS sends a detailed log of how users interact with the apps on the App Store. As per the cyber experts, Apple has been tracking the App Store since the release of iOS 14.6 in May 2021.

The cyber security researchers noted that Apple has been tracking everything the user is tapping on the App Store. The information is sent in real time to Apple via a JSON file. Apple has reportedly been tracking App store activities since Apple rolled out iOS 14.6 in May 2021. Interestingly, Apple rolled out a month earlier with iOS 14.5.

The cyber researcher noted in a series of tweets that the recent changes that Apple has made to App Store ads should raise many privacy concerns.

"It seems that the #AppStore app on iOS 14.6 sends every tap you make in the app to Apple.This data is sent at one request:," he said. As the user browses the App Store app, detailed usage data is sent to Apple simultaneously. The data contains IDs to map the behavior to a profile (redacted in the video). Data shown in the video is 152KB," Mysk added.

However, the researchers said that it is not clear whether Apple is still collecting analytics data for iOS 16. The App Store reportedly sends a lot of data even when the Personalised Ads option is turned off.

"Regardless, the App Store already knows a lot about our behavior and how we explore apps," the tweet said.

Last month, Apple introduced new ad placements to the App Store. Previously, developers could only promote their apps in App Store search, now the developers can also pay to show their apps on app pages and in the Today tab.

"Apple Search Ads makes it easy to promote your app on the App Store. And now with the new Today tab and product page ad placements, you can drive discovery of your app in more moments across the App Store — when customers first arrive, search for something specific, and browse apps to download," Apple said.

