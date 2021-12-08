Apple may launch 3 new Apple Watch models, AirPods Pro 2 next year

2022 could be the year when Apple goes aggressive with its Apple Watch range if the latest report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is believed. Apple is said to launch three new Apple Watch models next year, which could include the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and a rugged model of Apple Watch.

Now, Apple has long been rumoured to launch a rugged version of its Apple Watch smartwatch that could be focused on sports enthusiasts and athletes. If analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, then the company is going all out with its Apple Watch model next year.

Additionally, Kuo adds that Apple may unveil the new smartwatch in the second half of 2022. Unfortunately, Kuo hasn't said anything about the features the new Apple Watch will come with.

While we do not know what updates will be, the Apple Watch Series 8 will come with. Recent reports have hinted at temperature measurement as well as Blood Glucose monitor features that are likely to be added to the upcoming Apple Watch models.

Apart from the new Apple Watch models, Apple is also said to launch the next-gen AirPods Pro. The year 2021 saw upgraded Apple AirPods, and reports hint that 2022 could see the next-gen AirPods Pro. The new report claims that the AirPods Pro may launch in the second half of 2022 and pack an upgraded chip. A Bloomberg from earlier this year claimed that Apple might launch the AirPods Pro with a redesign and with new motion sensors to enable fitness tracking. Apple is expected to go big in terms of fitness functionality on its AirPods Pro.

Reports have hinted at a design refresh where Apple removed the stem to streamline the design further compared to the existing AirPods Pro.

Apple in 2020 launched the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE globally. While the Apple Watch Series 6 was the flagship model for the company in 2020, the Apple Watch SE was pitched as the more accessible model for people who want to buy an Apple Watch. Apart from the price difference, both the models had different features to cater to their respective audiences.

Apple added an Always-On Retina display along with a blood oxygen monitor and electrocardiogram (ECG) on the more premium Apple Watch Series 6. The Apple Watch SE, which was the affordable model, missed features like the ECG and blood oxygen monitor and even an Always-On display.

The company launched the Apple Watch Series 6, starting at Rs 40,900 for the GPS model while the GPS + Cellular model at Rs 49,900. On the other hand, Apple Watch SE launched at Rs 29,900.