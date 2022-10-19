Apple may launch a folding version of iPad instead of iPhone in 2024

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a foldable device in 2024. According to analyst firm CCS Insight, the company may launch a foldable version of the iPad instead of the iPhone in the near future. Smartphone OEMs like Xiaomi, Oppo, Samsung, and recently Vivo, have all been launching foldable versions of their flagship smartphones. On the other hand, Microsoft's Surface Duo comes closest to the iPad mini when used in its unfolded form. Apple may take inspiration from Microsoft if the analyst's prediction is accurate.

It also means that Apple's foldable might run on iPadOS instead of iOS. The company may also explore options for creating a custom OS for this form factor, similar to Google's tailored Android 12L for foldable and tablets. Speaking about the foldable iPad, Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, told CNBC that "a folding iPhone will be super high risk(y) for Apple".

He further told the publication, "Right now it doesn't make sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone. We think they will shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable iPad". The analyst suggests that Apple does not exactly need a foldable device, but it may join the bandwagon as Google is also rumoured to launch its folding Pixel phone next year. Apple has "no option but to react because the trend toward foldable is gathering momentum," Wood told CNBC.

This is not the first time we have heard about a folding Apple device, but earlier, rumours claimed the development of a foldable iPhone instead of a tablet. Earlier this year, research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants claimed that Apple is working on a folding smartphone that may launch in 2025. It also said the company is considering foldable tech for displays of around 20 inches in size. Apart from that, notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also highlighted the development of a folding iPhone, expected to launch in 2024.

CCS Insight also suggests that Apple is working on its in-house 5G modems. Since the launch of the iPhone 12, the company has been using Qualcomm modems to unlock 5G capabilities. This modem will likely be integrated into the proprietary. Apple's partnership with Qualcomm will reportedly expire in 2023. If true, this will mark another major shift in Apple's product strategy. The company started producing custom silicone chips for its laptops and desktops after the partnership with Intel ended. However, several major components are procured from third-party producers. For instance, the company relies on display suppliers like Samsung and BOE. The company uses NAND storage by Kioxia (formerly Toshiba).

Its plans to use YMTC's 128-layer 3D NAND flash memory for iPhones got paused after the US government put the Chinese company into the so-called unverified company list.