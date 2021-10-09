Apple may launch iPhone SE 3 with 5G support, A15 Bionic chipset but same old design

Apple may launch the successor to the iPhone SE (2nd generation) soon. As per reports, Apple is planning to launch the affordable iPhone SE with powerful interiors but there may not be any noticeable change in the design of the rumoured smartphone. Earlier, the concept renders of the iPhone SE were leaked online. Interestingly, the iPhone SE was spotted in never-seen-before colours like orange, green and blue and there were minute changes in the camera island. However, the overall form factor seemed similar to the iPhone SE 2nd generation that we currently have in the market.

As per Japanese tipster Macotakara, Apple will launch a new iPhone SE with 5G connectivity and powerful internals. His report reveals that Apple will use the A15 Bionic chipset in the iPhone SE. Notably, the A15 chipset has also been used in the iPhone 13 series. The rumoured phone will reportedly use Qualcomm's Snapdragon X60 5G modem. The phone will come with support for eSIM along with physical SIM.

However, no major overhaul is expected in terms of the design. The iPhone SE 3 will reportedly feature the same 4.7-inch display like its predecessor. The display will come with thick bezels around the corner and thick bottom and top. Apple could also retain the Touch ID and home button in the iPhone SE 3rd generation.

Apple is expected to introduce a new set of colours with the iPhone SE, like how it did with the iPhone 5c. From whatever the leaks and reports said, Apple is going to ditch the typical metallic colours including rose gold, silver. It may on the contrary introduce spunky colours like orange, blue and green. We have never seen these colour options, but iPhone SE might get all of these.

Apple had previously launched the iPhone SE in 2020. The smartphone is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, it is the same chipset that was used in the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch retina HD display. The iPhone SE was being sold for Rs 25,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. However, now that the sale is over, the price of the smartphone has gone upto Rs 30,199. The smartphone is offered in red, white and black colours.



