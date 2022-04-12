Apple may launch M2 MacBook Air, one more Mac at WWDC 2022

Apple is holding its annual developers conference, WWDC, this year from June 6. While WWDC has traditionally been an event focused on Apple's software services, seldom has the company used it to introduce hardware products. This year's WWDC could be one of those few events as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said that Apple could launch two new Mac devices in June.

Gurman, since last year, has been suggesting that Apple will launch a slew of Mac products in 2022, which, according to him, will be the company's biggest year in terms of product launches. So far this year, Apple has launched the Mac Studio and the Studio Display, but there are a whole lot of products in the Mac category lined up for launch. At WWDC 2022, two more could arrive.

The upcoming Mac products could be a part of Apple's efforts to go further into the transition from Intel to Apple's own silicon chips for Macs. Apple has a growing lineup of M1 chips. After their debut in 2020, Apple expanded the lineup with M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra over the past few months. But this year, Apple is expected to unveil the M2 chip, which, according to rumours, will power the upcoming version of the MacBook Air.

Gurman said that one of the two Mac devices could be the MacBook Air, which will feature a redesign similar to that of the 24-inch iMac with white bezels and colourful models. Rumours were rife that the upcoming MacBook Air will come with a miniLED display, but the leaks coming off-late have suggested otherwise, saying Apple could go for an LCD this time again. However, the changes in the MacBook Air could include new ports, MagSafe support, and a better FaceTime camera.

The expected range of Mac products includes an updated Mac mini, a 24-inch iMac, a trimmed-down MacBook Pro that will replace the existing 13-inch model, a new Mac Pro, and an iMac Pro. Gurman believes all these Mac products will be launched this year itself, so it would not be surprising to see Apple cramming the launches into its flagship events throughout the year.

While hardware launches at WWDC are not very common, software-related announcements headline the event. Apple is expected to introduce the iOS 16 software for the iPhone at WWDC this year. Alongside, it will also expectedly announce new versions of iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. And if rumours are anything to go by, this year's WWDC could also see an announcement about Apple's long-rumoured realityOS software that will run the company's first mixed reality headset.