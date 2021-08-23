Apple may launch Mac mini with new design, more powerful M1X processor this fall

Last year, Apple introduced perhaps the biggest change to its Mac range. It launched its own Arm-based processor called the M1 to eventually phase out Intel-based Macs. But apart from the processor, there were minimal changes in terms of design. Among those products is the Mac mini, which also got a new processor but still featured the same old design. That might change soon. Apple is reportedly working on a new Mac mini that will not only have a new Apple processor but have a refreshed design.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote in his newsletter, Power On, that Apple is working on a redesigned Mac mini that will use the M1X processor. This Mac mini is expected to arrive in "the next several months." Apple has not announced the M1X processor yet, but it did drop some hints back at the WWDC -- the same time when rumours were rife that a new MacBook Pro is coming. Since then, rumours, including one from Gurman, have been pointing out that the M1X processor is real and that it may bring several improvements over the current M1 processor.

The Mac mini, which is likely to come as early as this fall, will feature a new design that includes more ports to the computer. This may be the Mac mini's biggest upgrade yet, meaning it is for power users. Reports have suggested that Apple may be planning to offer the Mac mini in two categories, wherein this M1X-powered, redesigned Mac mini will be for high-end customers, while the existing M1-powered Mac mini will continue to sell and target customers looking for an affordable option.

With the Mac mini now rumoured to come with the M1X processor, there are now two Mac devices in the pipeline. Likely, the MacBook Pro will get the M1X processor first. Gurman previously said the Mac mini would arrive soon after the launch of the MacBook Pro. This means the MacBook Air will be the last to get an upgrade. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier said the MacBook Air will see an upgrade with an M2 processor sometime early next year.

Separately, YouTube tipster Jon Prosser said the Mac mini with M1X processor may bring a new industrial design for Apple's computer. This includes a new external chassis with a "plexiglass-like" reflective surface on the top. The rest of the body may use an aluminium enclosure. There may be four USB 4 ports/ Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, and an HDMI out port on the Mac mini with an M1X processor, according to him. Rumours are also rife that there may be more than one colourway for this Mac computer.

Apple has not said anything about the Mac mini, but it did hint at the M1X chipset earlier this year. We will have to wait to find more about the upcoming Mac lineup.