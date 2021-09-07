Apple may launch new MagSafe charger at iPhone 13 event, its design leaked

Apple iPhone 13 launch event may be just around the corner and there is fresh information about what the company may have lined up. A new filing on the website of the Federal Communications Commission, better known as the FCC, has revealed a new MagSafe charger with an updated design. Because Apple has got this MagSafe version listed on the FCC, it is safe to assume that its launch is nigh, possibly at the iPhone 13 event.

According to 9to5Mac, which cites Twitter user Dave Zatz, Apple filed the new MagSafe design with the FCC on Monday earlier this week. The design shows the upcoming MagSafe charger will look entirely different from what the existing MagSafe charger does. It has a model number A2548, while that of the current MagSafe charger is A2140. There is no mention of how different the charging features of this MagSafe charger would be, but there are a few hints about some new features.

In the filing, Apple has noted that this MagSafe charger has been tested using eight different iPhone models. There are A2341, A2172, A2176, and A2342, described as "Legacy Phone", which represents all four iPhone 12 models. Then, there is also a mention of "New Phone" units in the document, and these units could possibly be those of the upcoming iPhone 13 series. The speculation is that Apple will launch four iPhone models this time, too.

Although the filing does not exactly talk about anything certain, people are making wild guesses around what Apple could do with its MagSafe charger. Zatz wrote in his tweet: "Wouldn't it be cool if the new AirPods magnetically attached, too" That sounds like a cool solution to charging the AirPods, but only if the AirPods' charging case supports magnetic charging. Apple's AirPods 3 are due for launch and maybe Apple surprises everyone with this sort of feature.

Another scenario would be that this upcoming MagSafe charger turns out to be a minor upgrade over the existing one. There are many times when Apple updates its accessories with new parts and there are no implications on the features. Sometimes the changes in these accessories and their successors are not even noticeable. This means that the upcoming MagSafe charger may just get updated components but there may not be an overall specification or feature bump.

For what it is worth, Apple is heavily rumoured to announce an event soon and that is when we are likely to find out more about this MagSafe charger.