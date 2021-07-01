Apple may launch three OLED iPad models in the next two years

Several speculations around the next year's iPad model suggest critical improvements. One such is the introduction of an OLED panel for the first time ever on an iPad. It is now being suggested that Apple might push for a wider rollout of OLED screens on iPads in 2023.

A new report hints at three upcoming iPads - all featuring OLED panels. The first one will be launched next year and will sport a 10.86-inch OLED screen. The other two will mark their debut in 2023, with OLED screen sizes of 11.0-inch and 12.9-inch sporting a 120Hz refresh rate.

All of these iPads will be featured under the iPad Pro lineup. Further speculations suggest the application of several display technologies on the 2023 models. These might include encapsulation to protect OLED from moisture and oxygen. It is also possible that Apple introduces LTPO technology to the displays. Developed by Apple, LTPO displays were first introduced with the Apple Watch Series 4 to optimise battery life for always-on display.

The information comes from industry sources cited in a report by Korean publication The Elec. As spotted by GSMArena, the report also hints that Apple might go for flexible OLED instead of rigid OLED on the 2023 iPads. These displays will be made by Samsung Display.

The reports are in line with the rumours around the 2022 iPad model to date. Even though Apple only recently introduced its mini LED displays to the iPad lineup, it is strongly believed that an OLED iPad model will make its way to the international markets next year. The transition to OLED is said to help with the image quality, weight, and design of the device.

Other than this, the next year's iPad is tipped to feature a glass back to enable wireless charging. Apple is already working on the same, though it should be noted that the iPad Pro 2022 is in its early developmental phase. Apple might just be exploring the possibilities for the product just yet, and its proposed plans might change in the time to come.

Regardless, Apple is enjoying a top position in the global tablet market as of now. Continuing its growth this year, the tech major managed to grab a 37 per cent market share in Q1 2021. Much of this sale was accounted for by the basic iPad models, claiming 56 per cent of the overall iPad shipments in Q1 2021.