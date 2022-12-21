Apple may not launch an iPhone SE 4 in 2024: Here’s what we know so far 

Apple was rumored to launch an iPhone SE 4 with bigger display and powerful cameras in 2024. However, the latest rumours suggest that Apple has postponed the launch of the new phone. Noted analyst Ming Chi Kuo has posted in a series of tweets that Apple may completely ditch the idea of launching an upgrade to the cheaper iPhone SE in the market.

The new iPhone SE is expected to get a bigger display but do not expect flat-edge design to grace the smartphone. That is because the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature the same design as the iPhone XR. The display size will finally be increased to 6.1-inch from the 4.7-inch, which is a major upgrade for people looking to buy affordable iPhones with bigger display.

To recall, the first generation iPhone SE featured the same design as the iPhone 5S. Thereafter the second and third generation iPhone SE carried the same design as the iPhone 8.

Prosser had previously predicted that the iPhone SE 4th generation will finally get rid of the home button.and feature thin bezels as opposed to the thick bezels and home button.



The phone may also come with a bigger battery. As far as the chipset, the new iPhone SE may also get the A15 bionic chipset which currently powers the iPhone 13 series. There are rumours that the A15 chipset will also be used in some iPhone 14 models.



In the camera department, the iPhone XR features a single 12-megapixel sensor. We can expect similar configurations in the iPhone SE as well if it were to take after the iPhone XR. The current generation iPhone SE features a single 8-megapixel sensor. So there will be a huge upgrade not just in terms of battery, size but also in terms of the camera sensor.