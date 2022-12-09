Apple may not launch iPhone with USB C charger until 2024

There's bad news for Apple as the European Union (EU) sets a deadline for the inclusion of USB Type C port on all smartphones, including iPhones. As per the latest directive by the EU, all smartphones including iPhones sold in its member states should have a common USB Type C charger from December 28 of 2024.

It was back in June this year that EU lawmakers agreed to legislation that requires all smartphones, tablets, and cameras sold in the EU to come with a common USB Type C port. The new directive from the EU simply hints that iPhone models, iPhone 16 series, launching in 2024 should switch to USB Type C port from Lightning cable. It is highly unlikely that iPhones launching in 2023, most likely to be called iPhone 15, will move to Type C charger.

Notably, the directive will not impact Android phone makers much since most Android devices selling these days offer USB Type C. While the ones still stuck to micro USB are in the process of completely switching to Type C.

Apple currently uses Lightning charging port for its iPhones and, since the EU is an important market for the firm, it will eventually have to agree to the directive. Speaking at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference in October, Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said Apple will "obviously" have "to comply" with the rule. "We have no choice," Joswiak said when asked about whether Apple will switch to USB Type C port as per the EU directive.

The Indian government is also exploring opportunities to adapt to a common charger policy for all smartphones, laptops, and tablets. The move is aimed at reducing the amount of e-waste that India generates year-on-year. According to an ASSOCHAM-EY report from Electronic Waste Management in India, the country generated 5 million tonnes of e-waste, which leaves India right behind China and the United States.

With the universal charger policy coming into effect, consumers will no longer need to buy separate chargers every time they buy a new device, and this the government believes will help cut down on e-waste. The government has already hosted a couple of internal meetings around the universal charger policy in the last few months. To start with, the Indian govt is reportedly planning to bring the common charge rule only to smart devices including smartphones, laptops, and tablets.