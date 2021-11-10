Apple may now let you repair iPhone 13 screen without killing Face ID

Apple has backtracked on its decision to make iPhone 13 repairs nearly impossible outside of its own service centres. According to The Verge, Apple is planning to release a software update that will eliminate the process where the authentication of the parts was done - something only Apple-authorised shops are able to do. This is a win for users who have wanted to be able to get their iPhone 13 repaired anywhere without the fear of killing the Face ID system on it.

Right after the iPhone 13 hit the market shelves, the repair industry was appalled by Apple's fresh and controversial change to how the screen on the new handset can be swapped. According to some experts, Apple has put a microcontroller inside the iPhone 13 that is needed to verify the screen. When a screen is swapped with another one, the microcontroller needs to be moved, too. Not doing that would break Face ID on the iPhone. Since the microcontroller is a tiny component, repair shops would need expensive equipment that they are unlikely to afford. The process is also complex for them. All in all, as iFixit said in its report, the change marked a "dark day for the repair industry".