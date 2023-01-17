Apple may unveil new MacBook Pro laptops with latest M2 chipsets this week

Apple will reportedly unveil new MacBook Pro laptops globally this week, likely on January 17. According to notable Apple analyst Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the new MacBooks, which are powered by the latest M2-based chipset, will be announced on January 17, with sales possibly taking place later this month or early February. The new lineup is said to include the 2023 editions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Apple typically unveils new products on Tuesdays, and this leak aligns with its strategy. However, an official word from Apple is still awaited.

In a tweet, Gurman notes, "The new MacBook Pros are imminent (Apple does have an announcement tomorrow, January 17- with press briefings later this week and embargoes lifting next Monday)." Since Apple operates according to the PST timezone, Indian users can expect the announcement by tomorrow morning, January 18. As mentioned, the actual sales may take place later.

For the last few years, Apple has been releasing new MacBook Pro 14 and 16 in March. The company is likely revising its launch schedule as it is also reported to announce the first Apple VR headset in spring, which is around March-April.

The Apple analyst has not shared details about the specifications, though the latest iteration of MacBook Pro isn't expected to see any major change in design. That is because Apple refreshed the MacBook Pro 16 and 14 design and processor in October 2021. In March last year, the company introduced iPhone SE (2022 or iPhone SE 3), iPad Air with M1, M1 Ultra SoC, Mac Studio with M1, and Studio Display. This was followed by MacBook Pro 13 with an M2 chip in June 2022; however, the laptop did not see any redesign.

The early launch makes sense as Apple did not unveil the new Apple Macbook 14 and 16 Pro last year. Several reports in the past have claimed that the laptop will feature new M2 chipsets. Otherwise, the new laptops may ditch the unimportant Touch Bar and include an SDXC card slot. Apple may add a Liquid Retina XDR display that leverages mini-LED technology. Apple is also reported to be working on a MacBook with an OLED display; however, that may not launch this year. Meanwhile, the company is also looking at producing in-house mini-LED displays for its vast portfolio. However, it is reported that the first Apple-made mini-LED display will be used on the next-gen Apple Watch Ultra, followed by iPhones and MacBooks.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 and 16 (2023 editions) with M2 chips may also support a 120Hz refresh, which Apple calls Pro Motion technology. The display may continue to include a notch, similar to the one on iPhones.