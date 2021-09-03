Apple might have a tough time procuring folded lens modules for its 2023 iPhones, because patents

Apple plans to use folded zoom camera modules for its iPhone series that will be launched in 2023. However, the Cupertino tech giant now faces a supply problem for the modules, as the patent for the technology apparently lies with Samsung.

For those unaware, folded zoom camera modules or periscope lenses, as they are more commonly known, use prism to bend the light before it reaches the image sensor. This allows for longer optical zoom within a thin lens, thus reducing the overall protrusion of the camera module from the phone.

Apple had plans to use the technology on its iPhones that will debut in 2023. But a new report indicates that patents are getting in the way of its plans.

As per The Elec, the patents for the folded zoom technology lies with Samsung Electronics as of now. The company had acquired these back in 2019 with its acquisition of Israel-based Corephotonix. Samsung's Electro-Mechanics division also owns the patents for the actuators used in folded zoom lenses, along with its supply chain partner Jahwa Electronics. Samsung used this folded zoom technology on the Galaxy S20 Ultra for the first-time last year.

The actuator used in this folded zoom technology is different from the one Apple currently uses on its iPhones. While the Cupertino tech major uses spring actuators on the iPhone cameras, Samsung Electro-Mechanics uses a ball guide actuator on the folded lens camera modules. The method is more efficient for folded zoom modules as these accommodate larger image sensors than other camera lens technologies.

Apple will thus have to replace its current supply partners Alps Electric and Mitsumi Electric for procuring these ball guide actuators from Samsung Electro-Mechanics. However, The Elec now reports that Samsung Electro-Mechanics will be excluded from Apple's supply chain for the actuators and the folded zoom camera modules.

Apple faces a similar issue with the optical image stabilisation it was expected to procure from Jahwa Electronics. However, Jahwa co-developed its OIS technology with Samsung and Samsung Electro-Mechanics. The technology thus might also not be available for Apple.

Apple or its suppliers might come up with their own versions of this technology going forward. However, a more likely scenario is that the Cupertino tech giant will have to pay licensing fee to Samsung for using these technologies anytime in the future.