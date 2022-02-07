Apple might offer AirPods Max 2 with touch controls instead of a Digital Crown

Apple could offer the second-generation Airpods Max with support for touch controls. It is being rumoured that the company might ditch the digital crown that we saw on the original AirPods Max, which was unveiled back in 2020. Apple is now said to be working on a successor to its premium over-ear headphones as a new patent for the same has been discovered.

A fresh report from Patently Apple revealed that the brand has received a new patent application from the US Patent & Trademark Office, which hints at the launch of AirPods Max 2. The patent illustrates a technique for processing gestures on a touch-sensitive surface, which might be for second-generation headphones.

Currently, the AirPods Max features a digital crown that lets you adjust volume and control music tracks. The Digital Crown is a unique feature, which one will hardly find on other devices. It is an Apple exclusive feature, which the company might remove to offer users a better way to manage digital assistant, songs, volume and other things.

It is worth pointing out that this is not the first time that Apple has filed a patent for touch controls. It was previously discovered that the Cupertino giant was granted a patent in 2019, which was for smart fabrics with touch controls for over-the-ear headphones. Two more patents were spotted later on, but it seems that the brand decided to go with Digital Crown.

At the end of 2020, the company's design team in an interview with Japanese design website Casa BRUTUS, revealed that Apple was planning on offering touch controls for AirPods Max, but that didn't happen as the company ultimately decided to settle for the Digital Crown design.

However, there are chances that Apple might offer touch controls with the AirPods Max 2 as Apple has again filed for a similar type of patent. It is important to note that not all the patents translate into reality, so users are advised to take this with a pinch of salt.

Besides, Apple is also speculated to launch the AirPods Pro 2 in Q3 this year. The company could unveil it in September, alongside the iPhone 14. If leaks and rumours are to be believed, the wireless earphones will get a major redesign. It could feature an ambient light sensor for blood oxygen monitoring. The audio product might come with IPX4 dust and water resistance.