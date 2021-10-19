Apple Music goes cheaper with Voice Only subscription that works only with Siri

Apple Music has a new subscription tier for people who do not want to use fingers to access the service. What I am implying is that if you are keen on using just your voice to listen to music, Apple has a new cheaper plan for that. It is called Voice Only and it costs Rs 49 per month - half the price of the regular tier. The Apple Music Voice Only subscription will let you ask Siri voice assistant to play music across Apple devices, and it is coming to India among 17 countries later this year.

Much like the regular Apple Music subscription, the Voice Only tier will be available for trial to new users. However, the trial will be valid only for seven days, instead of a month for the regular tier. The biggest catch here is that you will not be able to customise your search using text, so you will have to be very appropriate about what you want Siri to play. For example, you will have to tell Siri to play Hungama Ho Gaya from the movie Queen, if you want that, instead of the classic by Asha Bhosle.

"Apple Music and Siri are natural partners and already work seamlessly together," Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a press release.

To sign up for the Apple Music Voice Only subscription, you can ask Siri by saying, "Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial." Alternatively, you can go to the Apple Music app on either iPhone or iPad or Mac to sign up for this tier. After you have signed up, you can ask Siri to play music on Siri-enabled devices, such as HomePod, HomePod mini, iPhone, and CarPlay. You will get unlimited song skipping when you tune into the radio in this tier.

The biggest rival of Apple Music - Spotify - has no such tier, but Amazon Music does in select markets. Amazon previously launched the Echo plan that costs $3.99 per month in the US and it lets users listen to music using the Alexa voice assistant on an Echo or Fire TV device. Google's YouTube Music, too, does not have a plan like this, but maybe after Apple manages to attract enough people to create a market for voice-only music subscriptions.

Apple India website says the Voice Only plan is coming soon, but a specific date is not available. The Rs 49 per month price is the same as the Student Plan of the regular Apple Music subscription but is stripped of things like Lyrics and support for Dolby Atmos and Lossless.