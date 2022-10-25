Apple Music, One and TV+ subscriptions increased: Check new prices here

Apple is raising the prices of its streaming services, which include Apple Music, One, and Apple TV+. The price hike is currently limited to the US, but other countries may see a similar development amid rising inflation. In India, the prices of Apple streaming services remain unaffected, for now.

As spotted by TechCrunch, Apple Music monthly prices have been increased by $1 for individual users and $2 for family subscribers. The plans now cost $10.99 (roughly Rs 900) and $16.99 (roughly Rs 1,400). Apple TV+'s plans are now priced at $6.99 (roughly Rs 600) per month or $69 (roughly Rs 5,700) per year - a hike of $2 and $10, respectively. Lastly, the Apple One plan that bundles all major Apple subscriptions, like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+ under one umbrella costs $16.95 per month (individual), $22.95 per month (family), and $32.95 per month (premier).

An Apple spokesperson also confirmed the development to the publication and said the prices were increased due an increase in licensing costs.

The spokesperson adds, "The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world's best listening experience. We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world's most creative storytellers."

In India, the prices of Apple Music, TV+, and One remain the same. Apple Music costs Rs 99 per month for an individual, Rs 149 per month for a family (up to six members), and Rs 59 for students. Apple TV+ subscription costs Rs 99 monthly and Rs 999 annually. The Apple One individual subscription in India includes access to Music, TV+, Arcade, and iCloud with 50GB. It costs Rs 195 per month and Rs 365 per month for family subscribers.

Meanwhile, many other streaming giants, at least in the West, are also re-examining their subscription models. Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and YouTube Premium's family plan all experienced price increases this year. Netflix has introduced its ad-supported subscription plan, designed for budget-conscious customers.