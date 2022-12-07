Apple Music’s new karaoke mode will bring out the singer in you 

If you are looking for the perfect Karaoke app, search no more as Apple has launched a new feature called Music Sing that allows users to sing along to their favorite songs. Not only will you get real-time lyrics on your screen, you will also get the tool to adjust your vocals. Apple Music Sing offers multiple lyric views to help fans sing solo songs, perform duets, sing backup, and all of that is integrated within Apple Music. The Apple Music Sing will be available to all the Apple Music subscribers across the world. The feature will start rolling out by the end of this month.

Talking about the new Karaoke feature, Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats, "Apple Music's lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service. We already know our users all over the world love to follow along with their favourite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It's really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it."

Notably, the Apple Music Sing will work on iPhone, iPad, and the new Apple TV 4K. You are only required to be an Apple Music subscriber if you wish to enjoy the Karaoke feature.

Some of the Apple Music Sing includes:

Adjustable vocals: With Apple Music Sing, users will control the song's vocal levels. Users now have control over a song's vocal levels. Users will be able to sing with the original artist, take the lead, or mix it up on millions of songs in the Apple Music catalog.

Real-time lyrics: The lyrics will appear in real-time, so users can sing along to their favorite songs with animated lyrics.

Background vocals: Vocal lines sung simultaneously can animate independently from the main vocals to make it easier for users to follow.

Duet view: Multiple vocalists show on opposite sides of the screen to make duets or multi-singer tracks easy to sing along to.