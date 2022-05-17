Apple now rolling out iOS 15.5 to bring few new iPhone features ahead of WWDC 2022

Apple has rolled out a surprise update for the iPhone. The new iOS 15.5 update is now available for all users with an eligible iPhone. The new iPhone update is not feature-rich and you probably would not even find any changes, but it contains several enhancements that aim at appeasing regulators who are not happy with Apple's in-app purchase system on iOS.

Despite being more centric on under-the-hood optimisations, iOS 15.5 brings a few enhancements anyway. For instance, the Apple Wallet app now has a pair of buttons that let Apple Card users quickly send or receive money with just a tap. Apple Podcasts app will not let you put a limit to how many episodes of a podcast series will be automatically downloaded. There are also various bug fixes in the update that will finesse the experience. Apple said in the release notes that the bug affecting home automation has been fixed in this update.

Here are Apple's full release notes for iOS 15.5: