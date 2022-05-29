Apple offering extra discount on purchase of a new iPhone until May 31: Here is the deal

Apple is offering extra trade-in credit on purchases of new iPhones until later this month. Trade-in means a buyer can exchange their old phone to get extra exchange value and in turn be able to buy an iPhone for a much lower price than usual. The offer is available only till May 31.

Buyers can exchange any phone -- Android or iPhone -- to get that extra exchange value on a new iPhone. The company is offering an exchange value between Rs 5,200 to Rs 49,700. Though better exchange values are offered on iPhones, the company is taking Android devices into consideration as well.

The offer is available on the Apple India online store. Before placing the order, you should first check if the service is available in your city. Apple offers pickup and delivery facilities in metros but a few other locations as well.

To avail the extra cashback value or trade-in credit, buyers will need to answer some questions. A couple of questions you will need to answer include:

-Phone brand name

-IMEI number

Once these details are added, the exchange value will automatically get displayed on the screen. After the exchange order is placed, the customer executive will come and pick up the phone from the provided location. The pickup of the old iPhone and delivery of the new will happen at the same time.

The Apple customer executive will check the physical condition of the smartphone and verify if the condition you claimed on the website is as it is. If not, the executive may cut down the exchange value.

Apple trade-in accepts almost all iPhones, old or new. Notably, the total value will be offered only when you exchange iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is worth Rs 49,700. As for Android, Apple accepts phones from Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and other brands. are eligible under the scheme.

