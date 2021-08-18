Apple on a "dangerous path" with new child abuse detection system, German parliament writes to Tim Cook

Apple has yet another critic for its new scanner for child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on iPhones. Meant to fight the distribution of such content within the Apple ecosystem, the feature has repeatedly raised concerns since its announcement. Now, a voice from the German parliament has been raised against it.

A report by Heise Online, as spotted by 9to5Mac, mentions that Manuel Hoferlin, the Digital Agenda committee chairman of the German parliament, has penned a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook citing privacy concerns around the technology.

As mentioned in the report, the Digital Agenda committee chief believes that Apple is going on a "dangerous path" with the implementation of the technology. Hoferlin also penned in the letter that the scanner would hamper "safe and confidential communication" on channels owned by Apple.

Hoferlin also warned Apple of the consequences of its implementation, hinting that the tech major could lose access to large markets because of the CSAM scanner. Hoferlin termed the technology as "the largest surveillance instrument of history."

Note that Apple has only announced a future rollout in the US as of now. Hoferlin's letter thus might be considered as a deterrent for the company to bring the technology to Germany.

Valid concerns?

For those unaware, Apple has announced new anti-CSAM features across three of its services: Messages, iCloud Photos, and Siri and Search. For the last one, the feature will mostly consist of keeping the internet browsing and search results safe. The first two will involve a bit of content scanning.

Though not in the traditional sense. Apple says that it will use machine learning processes on Messages and iCloud Photos, to scan them for possible CSAM content. The processes will work within the device of the user and not at Apple's server end. If a particular content ticks off the checks in place, it will be marked by the processes for further investigation by Apple.

Sceptics doubted Apple's intentions for using it, which might change in the future. Though the company has now ruled out that possibility. In its statement, Apple cleared that its CSAM detection tool has been built "solely to detect known CSAM images stored in iCloud Photos."

Apple promises to stick to this commitment even if any government demands the company to use its tool for any other cause. It says that it will "refuse any such demands from a government," just as it has been doing for other " government-mandated changes that degrade the privacy of users."

It will be interesting to see how the world governments react to Apple's repeated assurance of its CSAM tool. It can be seen how such a technology would raise doubts on one's privacy but Apple's word is the only thing we have for now as an assurance against those concerns.