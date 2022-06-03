Apple patent shows MacBook may support Apple Pencil in future

Apple has filed a new patent that imagines a new way to interact with the MacBook. In its patent that was filed, Apple has shown that there is a possibility in the future that the MacBook will support the Apple Pencil. Right where the lid closes, there may be a cavity or a dock for keeping the Apple Pencil safely inside the MacBook, but a separate image also shows the edge or chassis of the MacBook will support the mounting of the Apple Pencil, as well.