scorecardresearch
News
TECHNOLOGY
Apple patent shows MacBook may support Apple Pencil in future

Feedback

Apple patent shows MacBook may support Apple Pencil in future

In its patent that was filed, Apple has shown that there is a possibility in the future that the MacBook will support the Apple Pencil.

Apple has filed a new patent that imagines a new way to interact with the MacBook. In its patent that was filed, Apple has shown that there is a possibility in the future that the MacBook will support the Apple Pencil. Right where the lid closes, there may be a cavity or a dock for keeping the Apple Pencil safely inside the MacBook, but a separate image also shows the edge or chassis of the MacBook will support the mounting of the Apple Pencil, as well.

BT TV