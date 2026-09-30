Apple Pay launches in India across iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch; here’s how to use it

Apple said Apple Pay requires an iPhone XR or later running iOS 18 or later. On Apple Watch, the service is available on Series 6 or later running watchOS 11 or later, with the watch paired to an iPhone XR or later.

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“Apple Pay makes everyday payments with a card easy, secure, and private,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

Axis Bank MD and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said the introduction of Apple Pay brings greater choice and flexibility to its credit card customers across Mastercard and Visa networks.

Mastercard said its tokenisation technology protects Apple Pay transactions through a unique, cryptographically secured token, while Visa said the service combines Apple’s consumer experience with its network and tokenisation capabilities.

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HOW TO USE APPLE PAY:

Customers can add an eligible card directly to Apple Wallet through the latest version of the Axis Bank app. Alternatively, they can open the Wallet app on an iPhone, tap the plus sign and follow the steps to add the card.

To pay in stores, users can double-click the side button or Home button, authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID or a device passcode if prompted, and hold the top of the iPhone or the display of the Apple Watch near a contactless reader.

Apple Pay can also be used for purchases on iPhone and iPad in apps and on the web, without repeatedly entering payment, contact or shipping details. Users continue to receive rewards and benefits offered by their cards.

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At launch, Apple Pay will be accepted at merchants including Apple Store locations, Blinkit, Chaayos, Croma, Ixigo, Reliance brands, Tata 1mg and Zomato, among others. Apple has worked with payment service providers including Cashfree, JusPay, Mswipe, Paytm, PayU, Pine Labs, Razorpay and Worldline.

Apple said Apple Pay is available in more than 90 countries and regions and works with more than 11,000 bank and network partners globally.

On security, Apple said actual card numbers are neither stored on the device or its servers nor shared with merchants. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is encrypted and stored in the device’s Secure Element. Users can also use Find My to locate, lock or suspend payments from a lost or stolen iPhone.

