Apple paying up to Rs 1.5 crore to star engineers as retention bonus

This is the second time in one year that the Tim Cook-headed tech company is paying crores to some employees as a retention bonus. Of late, rival Meta has been trying to poach some of the best engineers at Apple and the Cupertino-based tech giant is trying its best to retain its best employees by offering bonuses.

Last December, Apple gave up to $180,000 in bonuses to some engineers in silicon design, operations, and hardware. This time around, the company is offering a lot more with the aim of retaining its star performers.

The tech company is rewarding some of its best engineers, in both the software and hardware departments. As per a report from Bloomberg, these are primarily stock bonuses and a strategy that the company is trying to retain good talent. The report suggests that select hardware and software engineers will get bonuses of up to $200K, which is around Rs 1.5 crore.

Sharing more information on the retention strategy, a report from MacRumors stated that the bonuses will range from $100,000 to $200,000. The bonus will be provided in the form of restricted stock units, which are set to vest over a period of four years if the employees stay with Apple and do not opt for new jobs at other tech companies. Notably, these bonuses are not a part of the compensation packages, which include a base salary, a cash bonus, and stock units.

Over the last few years, Apple has been giving these stock bonuses to employees to prevent other competitor companies like Meta from hiring its talented engineers.

Back in 2018, Apple gave its most performing employees $2,500 (around Rs 1.9 lakh) stock bonuses. The idea back then once again was to reward high performers and prevent companies like Google and Meta from poaching their good employees.

Some of the latest media reports suggest that Meta has hired around 100 engineers from Apple in the past couple of months, and in return, Apple also hired previous Meta employees.

The Mark Zuckerberg-headed company is currently recruiting engineers and employees from Apple's augmented reality department, AI, and engineering departments. The company plans to launch its much-awaited smartwatch in the future, which is likely to compete with Apple Watch.