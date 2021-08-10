Apple promises its child abuse scanner will not be turned into a surveillance weapon

Apple has issued a public clarification for its new tool meant to fight child sex abuse material (or CSAM) on its platforms. While the feature intended to do good, it raised a whole lot of privacy concerns since Apple announced it last week.

The new response by Apple doubles down on its commitment to using the tool and tries to alleviate some of these concerns. The primary one, was the extended use of the tool for looking through content other than CSAM. Apple now promises that this will never be the case.

In its statement, Apple has cleared that its CSAM detection tool has been built "solely to detect known CSAM images stored in iCloud Photos." It refuses to entertain the thought that the company might use it to filter any other content in iCloud.

Apple promises to stick to this commitment even if any government demands the company to use its tool for any other cause. It says that it will "refuse any such demands from a government," just as it has been doing for other " government-mandated changes that degrade the privacy of users."

Apple's statement comes in response to a raging criticism from experts upon the use of the tool. For those unaware, Apple's new CSAM tool will perform algorithmic scanning of user's photos on iClouds to look for any child abuse material. The scanning will also be extended to iMessage and searches through Siri. If a particular content ticks off the checks in place, it will be marked by Apple for further investigation.

The tool is the first of its kind scanning of user data right on their devices. Critics have since raised numerous concerns on the use of the tool. The primary one, was Apple's intentions for using it, which might change in the future. Though the company has now ruled out that possibility.

Other concerns include the mechanism's fallible working, as seen on several social media platforms. How Apple is going to improve it is yet unknown, but there is a chance that some totally harmless files get marked by Apple's tool as CSAM. Then there is a risk of threat actors, who might take advantage of the hashing mechanism used by Apple to create media that resembles known CSAM hashtags. A completely harmless media file can then land someone in trouble with the authorities.

Apple now clears both these concerns. It states that the system is designed "to be very accurate," and the likelihood of an incorrect flag is "less than one in one trillion per year." For this, there will be a manual verification of each CSAM match picked up.

In either case, it is easy to see how your personal files might go through human as well as digital prying eyes. The exact implications will be known once Apple rolls it out to user devices later this year with the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.