Apple rejects Epic's request for Fortnite re-release in Korea despite new legislation for third-party payments

Epic Games maybe wants to patch up with Apple, the company it sued over the Fortnite debacle. The company requested Apple to allow the re-release of Fortnite in South Korea after the country formed the legislation to force both Apple and Google to allow third-party payments on their app marketplaces. However, Apple has rejected Epic's request, saying the Fortnite publisher has admitted to a breach of contract and that it will not allow Epic to return to the App Store until it agrees to "play by the same rules as everyone else".

Fortnite's official Twitter account posted a tweet saying: "Epic has asked Apple to restore our Fortnite developer account. Epic intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side in compliance with the new Korean law." Evidently, Epic is leveraging the new legislation, due to becoming the law in Korea that mandates Android and iOS platforms to allow third-party payments.

Epic has been in a long tussle with Apple after its popular Fortnite app was booted from the App Store last year because Epic pushed its own payments system -- something Apple deems is a violation of the App Store policy. But after Korea passes the new law, Epic will have valid reasons for this request. It still will not back down and give up fighting against the App Store monopoly, but Epic is seeing an opportunity here. It wants to circumvent the 30 per cent fee that Apple charges on each transaction made through the App Store.

I am not sure about Epic's intentions, but the way I see it will pan out is that Epic will promote its payments system through Fortnite and other means. And even though Apple's App Store payments will still be available, the Fortnite community -- already miffed as it is -- will support Epic Games, possibly shunning App Store purchases entirely.

Apple, on the other hand, is adamant about how Epic would eventually need to come down to accepting App Store terms after last year's snub. "As we've said all along, we would welcome Epic's return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else. Epic has admitted to breach of contract and as of now, there's no legitimate basis for the reinstatement of their developer account," an Apple spokesperson told The Verge.

Korea has still not passed the law, but when it does, it will not bind Apple by anything other than allowing third party payments. This means it will be absolutely up to Apple whether or not it reactivates Epic's developer account. And Apple will not do that until Epic has agreed to the terms, which require Epic to comply with the App Store policies regarding payments.

The feud between Apple and Epic is upsetting because neither of them wants to back down. The biggest loss here is of the iPhone users who are not able to play Fortnite, one of the world's most popular games, on their devices.