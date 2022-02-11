Apple releases new iOS 15, macOS 12 software updates to fix security and battery issues

Apple is now rolling out important updates for the iPhone and the Mac. The new iOS 15.3.1 and macOS 12.2.1 software versions come with fixes for two very concerning issues. The iPhone's security was at stake with the WebKit exploit, which was made public recently, while irregular Bluetooth connections on MacBooks forced a battery drain. And while the updates focus on these two big issues, there are other enhancements and improvements in the new iOS and macOS updates.

The iPhone was recently found to have a flaw in the JavaScript of Safari's browser's WebKit implementation. It impacted the iPhone, the iPad, and the Mac since all three devices run Safari.

According to the patch notes for both the new iOS 15.3.1 and the macOS 12.2.1 versions, Apple has improved security on the iPhone and the Mac. Apple describes the impact of the flaw as "Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution." It also said that it is aware of a report that the flaw may already have an exploit, and it is addressed with improved memory management.

Apart from the security enhancements for WebKit, the new software versions fix individual problems of the iPhone and the Mac. Several MacBook users reported that some bug in Bluetooth connectivity prevented the devices from sleeping properly, leading to an unexpected battery drain on them. Only the Intel-based MacBooks were impacted by this bug. Apple has fixed the issue and the patch is available as a part of the macOS 12.2.1 update.

"macOS 12.2.1 provides important security updates and fixes an issue for Intel-based Mac computers that may cause the battery to drain during sleep when connected to Bluetooth peripherals," said Apple in the patch notes.

The fix for the battery drain issue was spotted in the latest beta software of macOS 12 Monterey, alongside other things, but the stable macOS 12.2.1 only fixes the problem and enhances the security of the Macs. It does not bring any new features, however.

The iOS 15.3.1 update, on the other hand, fixes the WebKit flaw, as well as the issue that was probably causing Braille displays to stop responding. Again, this update does not bring any new features to the iPhone, so if you are waiting for the Tap to Pay feature, it may take a little more time.