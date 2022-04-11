Apple reportedly begins manufacturing iPhone 13 in India

Apple has reportedly begun manufacturing the latest iPhone 13 in India - a move that boosts the presence of one of the biggest tech companies in India as well as catalyses the government's Make in India initiative. Foxconn's plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai will be producing the iPhone 13 units, an Economic Times report said. With the latest announcement, Apple now manufactures all its latest iPhone models in India. However, if you are anticipating a drop in prices, Apple may not do that yet.

"We are excited to begin making iPhone 13... right here in India for our local customers," an Apple India spokesperson was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

Apple's manufacturing partners in India, Foxconn and Wistron, are already manufacturing the latest iPhone models, but the iPhone 13 will first go into production at Foxconn's facility. Apple's third partner, Pegatron, the report said, is also expected to begin production this month but it could take up the manufacturing of the iPhone 12 first. Apple now manufactures iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 locally, but these are just the vanilla models. None of the Pro models is manufactured in India as of now.