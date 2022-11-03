Apple reportedly freezes hiring for 2023, says no budget for additional headcounts

It seems that Apple is planning to freeze hiring for next year too. A fresh report from Business Insider claims that the company has "paused almost all hiring" due to concerns about the economic environment. Apple has already taken a similar decision for this year to save some cost and it seems that now the brand has plans to stretch it.

Apple has reportedly told its staff across divisions that it won't be hiring new people for a number of months. It could reportedly stretch it through the "end of the company's fiscal year, which is until September 2023. According to the people who have the knowledge of the internal conversations, Apple has asserted that it doesn't have a "budget for additional headcount for company positions in the coming year."

Multiple sources have reportedly said that the company is currently in the "freeze" hiring phase. An employee who was expecting a senior-level position at Apple was told top officials that "budgets are under review." However, an Apple spokesperson has denied such claims, but has indirectly hinted that this is somewhat true.

"We are continuing to hire, but given the economic environment we're taking a very deliberate approach in some parts of the business," the spokesperson said. "We are very confident in Apple's future and are investing for the long term. We want to be thoughtful and make smart decisions that enable us to continue fueling innovation for the long term," the company said.

The sources who work at Apple revealed that Apple is playing safe by denying claims about hiring freeze or slowdowns because this "could put a further dent in the company's stock price." Well, only time will tell whether Apple has actually taken this decision or not.