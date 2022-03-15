Apple reportedly saves $6.5 billion by not shipping earbuds and charger with iPhones

Apple is reportedly making billions by not offering a charger and earbuds in the box. A fresh report from Daily Mail suggests that the company has so far saved around 5 billion pounds after removing iPhone accessories from the box, which translates to about $6.5 billion in the US. This is not surprising as Apple's move to no longer include the wall charger and earbuds has previously been seen as a good business decision.

Apple announced its plans to ditch chargers and earphones back in 2020 and with the iPhone 12 series, it stopped offering these in the retail box. The company had said that eliminating wall chargers and earbuds would result in less mining, packaging, and planet heating carbon dioxide emissions.

The brand asserted that packing fewer materials in the box would allow for a smaller retail box, which Apple claimed would help reduce carbon emissions as 70 percent more units would be included on a single shipping pallet. Thus, Apple believes that the decision would help cut over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions on a yearly basis.

While Apple's decision was seen as a good financial move, critics pointed out that this has hit customers' pockets, considering the iPhones are sold at exorbitant prices and people need to spend more on earphones and chargers. Apple didn't pass on the savings by dropping the price of the iPhones.

While the company's decision to not bundle a set of wired earphones in the box is still understandable, the 20W USB-C power adapter is a necessity and is sold separately for Rs 1,900. The EarPods are also on sale at the same price. Several analysts believe that the move to remove chargers and earphones would help Apple cover the cost of the new 5G modems on its iPhones as they are pretty costly.

Apple launched the new iPhone 13 5G models at the old prices and announced a price cut for the iPhone 12 series to make 4G iPhones more accessible. The iPhone 13 series comes with a starting price of Rs 69,900. The standard model was made available at Rs 79,900, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro was on sale for Rs 1,19,900. The high-end iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,29,900.