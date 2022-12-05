Apple resumes advertising on Twitter after brief misunderstanding with Elon Musk

Apple has "fully started" advertising on Twitter after a brief misunderstanding with its owner, Elon Musk. The new Twitter owner confirmed the development during a Spaces session on Sunday. Last week, Musk alleged that Apple is against free speech and the company has stopped advertising on the platform. He also claimed that the iPhone maker might ban Twitter from the Apple App Store.

However, days after his allegations, Musk met with Apple CEO Tim Cook and clarified that the issues were resolved. In a tweet, he said, "Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so."

Apple is one of the biggest advertisers on Twitter, and a Reuters report pointed out that the iPhone maker was the top advertiser in the first quarter of 2022. After Musk's formal takeover in October, Apple spent roughly $131,600 on Twitter ads between November 10 and 16, down from $220,800 between October 16 and 22. Although reasons remain unclear, Apple likely stopped advertising on the platform as it does not want its ads to be placed under controversial or sensitive tweets, since Musk plans to revamp Twitter to protect "free speech." Apple is not the only company that stopped advertising on Twitter. Many automobile companies like Audi and General Motors suspended ads on Twitter last month. General Mills, the food company known for the breakfast cereal Cheerios and ice cream Haagen-Dazs, also has stopped ads on Twitter. Pfizer, a pharmaceutical company that played a critical role in the COVID-19 vaccine, reportedly suspended its advertising on the social media platform last month.

Meanwhile, the managing editor of news website Platformer, Zoe Schiffer, tweeted that Amazon is also planning to resume advertising on Twitter at about $100 million a year. The company may increase expenditure on ads once the situation with Twitter and Musk is more stable.