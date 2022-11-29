Apple reveals best apps and games of 2022: BeReal, Apex Legends Mobile and more

Apple has announced the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards, and nearly 16 apps and games have bagged the title. The company says this year's winners represent a "diverse community of developers" around the world, and Apple's global App Store editorial team shortlisted the winners. The iPhone App of the Year award is given to the social media platform, BeReal, which is slowly gaining momentum in the US and other global markets. GoodNotes 5, a digital notepad app, earned the title of 'iPad App of the Year' and MacFamilyTree 10, from Synium Software GmbH got the Mac App of the Year award.

In a blog post, Apple also announced the best games for iPhones, iPad, and Macs. Apex Legends Mobile by Electronic Art, which was released earlier this year, earned the iPhone Game of the Year award. For iPads, Moncage was selected as the winner and Inscryption by Devolver won the Mac Game of the Year title. Apple has a separate award for Apple Arcade Game of the Year, and Wylde Flowers won the title. To recall, Apple recognised 15 apps as the winner in 2021. Toca Life World won the iPhone App of the Year 2021.

Speaking about the winners, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the post, "This year's App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives. From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives."

Here is the full list of winners:

-iPhone App of the Year: BeReal, from BeReal.

-iPad App of the Year: GoodNotes 5, from Time Base Technology Limited.

-Mac App of the Year: MacFamilyTree 10, from Synium Software GmbH.

-Apple TV App of the Year: ViX, from TelevisaUnivision Interactive.

-Apple Watch App of the Year: Gentler Streak, from Gentler Stories.

-iPhone Game of the Year: Apex Legends Mobile, from Electronic Arts.

-iPad Game of the Year: Moncage, from XD Network.

-Mac Game of the Year: Inscryption, from Devolver.

-Apple TV Game of the Year: El Hijo, from HandyGames.

-Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Wylde Flowers, from Studio Drydock Pty.

-China Game of the Year: League of Legends Esports Manager, from Shenzhen Tencent Tianyou Technology.

Apple has also recognised some apps for Apple devices that made a "cultural impact" in 2022. Apple named How We Feel, Dot's Home, Locket Widget, Waterllama, and Inua - A Story in Ice and Time as winners.