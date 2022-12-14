Apple rolling out iOS 16.2 update for iPhone 12 and above models in India, brings 5G support

Apple has started rolling out iOS 16.2 for iPhones to unlock 5G connectivity on supported smartphones. This means that iPhone users in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru can enjoy 5G connectivity if they are using Airtel and Reliance Jio services. Users can check the availability of the update by going to Settings > General > Software update. It is important to ensure that your device has enough battery to update to iOS 16.2.

After updating to iOS 16.2, 5G needs to be enabled on eligible iPhone models - iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone SE 3, and iPhone 12 lineups - manually. To enable 5G on your iPhone, go to Settings > Mobile Data > Mobile Data options > Voice and Data > 5G or 5G auto. Apple warns that using 5G may reduce battery life, so users may want to select the 5G Auto option to conserve battery.

Airtel 5G or 5G Plus is available in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, and Patna for Airtel users. Reliance Jio 5G is available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Nathdwara, and Gujarat (33 districts). Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) has not yet rolled out its 5G services in India.

Airtel and Jio customers can test 5G for free, as the telcos have not yet announced 5G tariffs. Users can use the Airtel and Jio apps to learn more about the companies' free 5G services. You can also read our coverage on how to activate Airtel and Jio 5G services in eligible circles.

The latest iOS 16.2 update includes a new security feature that restricts AirDrop. Following the update, iPhones will automatically change the AirDrop settings to "contacts only" after 10 minutes of being set to "everyone". The AirDrop setting was introduced in China with iOS 16.1.1, and it has now been expanded to users worldwide.