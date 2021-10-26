Apple rolls out iOS 15.1 with ProRes video support and here is what you must know before using it

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have received the much-awaited ProRes video support with the rollout of iOS 15.1. ProRes is one of the most widely used codecs in post-production video editing. Apple announced the ProRes video feature for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max last month during its iPhone 13 launch event. The tech giant believes that this advanced video codec will allow iPhone users to create better videos, advertisements and even feature films.

The video files captured in the ProRes format have lower compression when compared to other codecs. It also allows fast encoding and decoding of video files. In fact, Apple even fine-tuned its latest Macbook laptops to ensure faster rendering of ProRes videos. It certainly believes that this is the future and I am sure most creators were excited when Apple first introduced this feature. So was I. But, if you have bought any of the iPhone 13 Pro models or plan to, here is what you should know about the ProRes mode.

How to enable ProRes video?

You need to update your iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to the latest version of iOS. Once updated, the ProRes mode will automatically be available on your smartphones. You can enable it by going to Settings > Camera > Formats, then turn on Apple ProRes under Video Capture. Now, the option will be available within the camera app. You will simply need to tap ProRes icon before recording the video.

ProRes support for 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB storage capacity:

4K at 30 fps

4K at 25 fps

4K at 24 fps

1080p HD at 60 fps

1080p HD at 30 fps

1080p HD at 25 fps

ProRes support for 128 GB storage capacity:

1080p HD at 30 fps

1080p HD at 25 fps

What should you know?

The videos recorded in the ProRes format can take up a lot of space on your devices. For example, a 17-second video I shot at 1080, 60 fps on the iPhone 13 Pro Max took nearly 927 MB of space. This means one minute of video will take up close to 4GB of storage on your iPhone. The maximum I could shoot with more than 250 GB of internal storage left, is 51 minutes. Needless to say, these video files are massive in size.

Those who prefer shooting in 4K should be more worried. A 28-second video file in 4K, 30 fps using ProRes mode takes nearly 2.57 GB on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The file size is relatively less for 1080p videos at 30 fps. But then, you will end up compromising with the picture quality.

So, if you were one of those who raised an eyebrow when Apple introduced the 'super expensive' 1TB storage variant for both the iPhone 13 Pro models, now you know why. It also makes sense why the 128GB storage variants don't support the 4K video formats in ProRes. Clearly, if you want to make use of this new ProRes video format on iPhones, you need at least 1TB of storage. Else you will run out of space within minutes of shooting.

I still feel this feature won't be useful for normal users or even social media content creators. You will hardly find anyone capturing things in ProRes format on a daily basis. Instead, it will help documentary and short-filmmakers to retain better colours in post-production.