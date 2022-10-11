Apple rolls out iOS 16.0.3 update and it fixes many bugs on iPhone 14 series

Apple is rolling out a new iOS update for iPhone users. The iOS version 16.0.3 is available in India as well, and it fixes problems with the Mail app. Notably, it also fixes some of the problems new iPhone 14 series users noticed. For instance, it addresses a delayed notification issue on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max during voice calls. Some CarPlay users faced a low volume problem with the iPhone 14 series, and Apple is also addressing that.

Most notably, some iPhone 14 users faced issues with the camera app. The official changelog says, "Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro max". For other iPhone users, the Mail app is getting patchwork. In terms of security, the changelog shows that it addresses a zero-day vulnerability, identified as 'CVE-2022-22658'. The new iOS 16.0.3 is available for iPhones 8 and above.

As mentioned, iOS 16.0.3 update is available in India, and users can check availability by heading to Settings > General > Software update.

Apple is yet to roll out an update to enable 5G capabilities on iPhones specific to India. Airtel has revealed that its 5G services won't work on iPhones until the company updates its smartphones with an OTA update.

Apple may unlock 5G on iPhones in India with the iOS 16.1 update, which is already available to users on the beta channel. The beta update has offered a glimpse at a new Live Activities feature to show users live data like sports scores in real-time or the status of your Uber on the lock screen. The feature was first showcased by Apple at WWDC 2022 event earlier this year.

It also carries tweaks, such as the ability to remove Wallet. Earlier, users could only remove the app from the Home screen. More details about the upcoming features will be known in the coming weeks.