Apple rolls out small but important iPhone software update, here is how to download iOS 15.2.1

Apple is rolling out a new software update for the iPhone. The latest iOS 15.2.1 comes roughly a month after iOS 15.2, but it is not a major update. The new software update, which is now available to everyone with an eligible iPhone model, brings certain bug fixes. If you use CarPlay and iOS' Messages, you definitely should not delay in installing the iOS 15.2.1 software.

According to the release notes of the iOS 15.2.1 available on the Apple website, the latest software update fixes two major bugs. It fixes the issue in which the Messages app might not load images sent using an iCloud link. So, now, when your friend shares an iCloud link with you via Messages, you will see the photos without a hiccup. Another bug that is fixed in this update is when third-party CarPlay apps might not respond to input. It was a serious issue that prevented CarPlay users from accessing apps, but Apple has fixed it now.

Much like iOS 15.2.1 for the iPhone, there is iPadOS 15.2.1 being rolled out, as well. It just fixes the issue with the Messages app on the iPad, so make sure you do download it.

Here is how you can download the iOS 15.2.1 update.

On your iPhone (6s or later), go to Settings

Now, go to the General item and then Software update

The iPhone will begin checking for an update. If you see one, hit the Download and Install button.

The update is around 795.4MB in size, so, while you can use the mobile data to download it, using Wi-Fi is better.

Your iPhone will take some time to prepare the update for installation, so be patient.

After the preparation, you will need to tap the Install now button, post which your iPhone will shut down and begin the process.

iPad users need to follow a similar process to download iPadOS 15.2.1.

Apple's iPhone got major features with the rollout of iOS 15.2 last month. It got the Apple Music Voice Plan, App Privacy Report in Settings, new safety features in Messages, and a new look for Notifications Summary. And now, some other new features, a few of which were announced last year, are expected to arrive with the next update, iOS 15.3. Apple has begun seeding the beta build, so a stable rollout is likely to take place soon.