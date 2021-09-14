Apple rolls out urgent software update for iPhone to fix Pegasus-related vulnerability

Specials
Apple has rolled out a software update for the iPhone that patches a critical vulnerability, which, according to some researchers, has been exploited using surveillance software to snoop on a Saudi activist. The software exploit has been in the current version of iOS, which is iOS 14, since February, the researchers at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab have claimed. The exploit existed in iMessage that allowed hackers to bypass security layers when the user clicked on any link.
