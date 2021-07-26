Apple said to add Face ID to all devices, including Macs, within the next two years

Apple is planning to shift all its products to Face ID, from its entry-level smartphone SE to its high-end offerings like the Mac. The Cupertino tech major will complete this transition within the next two years if new reports are to be believed.

The move might have long been hinted at, but a recent newsletter by noted analyst Mark Gurman reiterates the speculation. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman notes that Apple will have two distinct advantages by embedding the facial recognition feature on its devices.

One, Face ID will offer better security on Apple devices than Touch ID. It will also enable Apple to bring augmented reality features to its lineup, a feature that Touch ID can never offer, of course.

Citing the reasons, Apple is likely to introduce Face ID to the Mac within the next couple of years. Eventually, the company will shift all its devices, including entry-level products like iPhone SE and iPad Air, to Face ID.

Gurman, however, notes that Apple still considers Touch ID as an important part of its product lineup. More so for the lower-end models, as it acts as the cheaper security feature, helping in cost-cutting on such products.

In the newsletter, as spotted by MacRumors, Gurman states that when all the devices will have a camera-enabled with Face ID, the top-end offerings will be differentiated by a bezel-less display with an in-screen camera.

Apple currently faces a challenge to embed the Face ID cameras on the Mac offerings. Gurman notes that their thin form factor does not allow enough space for the depth sensors needed for Face ID. Due to this, Apple did not introduce the feature in its redesigned 24-inch iMac launched earlier this year.

Apple will eventually aim to embed Face ID directly into the screens, thus eliminating the need for a bezel or a notch. On the iPhone lineup, this transition might be seen as early as 2023, as noted by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple is currently working on a new MacBook Pro that is expected to mark its debut in September this year. It is likely to come with a mini-LED display with a 1080p webcam on top. The most important change, however, might be the removal of the touch-bar, featured on the MacBook Pro since 2016, in favour of physical keys. You can read all about the upcoming MacBook Pro here.