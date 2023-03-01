Apple says it is determined to complete Apple Silicon transition, new Mac Pro will come

In 2020 when Apple announced its M series chipset and the new MacBook Air powered by the M1, the company also revealed its plan to bring all of its products under the umbrella of Apple Silicon. Now in early 2023, this transition is almost - but not totally - complete. Apple hopes to change this soon. Or so hints Bob Borchers, Apple's Vice President Worldwide Product Marketing. In an exclusive chat with the India Today Tech, Borchers said that the company intends to follow up on its announced transition plan and hinted that Mac Pro powered by Apple Silicon could be a reality soon.

"We have a clear goal to transition fully to Apple Silicone," said Borchers. "We believe strongly that Apple silicon can power and transform experiences from the MacBook Air to all the way up to the Mac Studio. We've been very clear from the beginning that our goal is to take our entire product line to Apple Silicon. And that's something we intend to do."

Mac Pro powered by Apple Silicon, whenever it appears, will be the last in the line of Apple products that have been transitioned to Apple Silicon. Unlike phones, laptops, smart entertainment boxes, smartwatches, and even audio products from other companies that are powered by chipsets and processors made by different companies, almost all of Apple products are now powered by Apple designed chipsets.

This, according to Borchers, gives a distinct advantage to the company. In particular, it allows Apple to conceive and see its products in the manner the company wants. "One of the core advantages we have in developing Apple Silicon is that we're not thinking about anybody, but our customers," he said. "And we don't have to think about who else we're going to sell that chip to. So we don't dedicate silicon real estate to things that we might not need to use. Instead, we make our decisions based on what we can meaningfully deliver to a customer."

It is this luxury of customising chipsets for its own products that gives an edge to Apple compared to companies like Samsung, Lenovo and others that need to use chipsets designed and created by companies like Intel, AMD and Qualcomm for the entire industry. This is also the one reason why Apple has been able to focus primarily on performance per watt for its chipsets, particularly the M series chips that go into the company's Macs.

Apple Silicon changed the industry

When M1 appeared in 2020, it completely changed the game and turned the conventional wisdom in the chipset market by its focus on energy efficiency. Borchers is proud of that.

"I think for the longest time, the broader industry was focused on performance," says Borchers. "And we've introduced this idea that you need to think about how you can do that efficiently. And part of that focus on performance per watt has allowed us and kind of pushed us to integrate some core technologies into silicon so we can deliver them as efficiently as possible."

The trend that Apple started has caught on in the wider industry, and that ultimately has helped consumers. If the Intel and AMD chips are more power efficient now, or if many more SoC come with dedicated machine learning compute engines, some of the credit for it goes to what Apple has been able to achieve for its M series and A series chipsets.

But even for Apple, it is also a journey that continues. There are products in the company's lineup that continue to require further efficiency gains. One of them is the Apple Watch, which is an excellent health tracker but which will also benefit greatly from more battery life.

Borchers says that the question of battery life on Apple Watch is a tricky one and the company is hoping to answer it in various ways. One of them is faster charging, which is now - breaking news - available in India. "With fast charging, you can get 80 per cent of your battery capacity in 45 to 45 minutes. And this is actually a trend that we're starting to see with more and more of our customers, which is that they are," he said.

At the same time, the company also continues to explore how it can achieve the best way to balance features - real-time health and body tracking for features like heart alerts or fall detection - and battery life.

What is next for Apple Silicon? Borchers says that instead of looking at the specific chipsets, the company tends to look at the product, the whole package. As an example, he talks of Mac mini and Mac Studio, both of which come in at similar price points at the high-end. Yet, because the two offer different functionality, Apple believes that they serve different customers. One offers consumers a great form factor, whereas the other one brings in the flexibility of more I/O and connectivity options.

"It's important to reiterate that customers buy products, not chips," he said. And as far as the next product is concerned, it is certain that it will be powered by an Apple Silicon and that it will solve some specific pain points for customers, just the way current Apple products do.