Apple says it raised nearly $270 million to fight AIDS with (RED) product sales

In the 15 years since Apple first supported the fight to end AIDS, the company says its customers have raised almost $270 million through buying Product (RED) devices.

Speaking to Apple's contribution, (RED)'s Chief Impact Officer Luisa Engel said "Had the groundwork not been laid for fighting HIV over the last two decades by the Global Fund and contributing partners like Apple, so much of what we're doing today to address larger healthcare issues, including COVID-19, would not be possible."

According to Apple, "Now through December 6, Apple is donating $1 to the Global Fund for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store.1 Every donation will help fund (RED)'s fight against AIDS and COVID-19."

To help support the end of HIV, AIDS, and COVID-19, Apple is offering a range of new (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories this holiday season, which includes:

iPhone 13 (PRODUCT)RED

iPhone 13 mini (PRODUCT)RED

Apple Watch Series 7 (PRODUCT)RED

According to Apple, a portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes directly to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. Until the end of next year, half of the eligible proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED purchases will be redirected to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on the fight to end AIDS.

Since 2006, Apple customers have helped raise nearly $270 million to fund prevention, testing, and counselling services for people impacted by HIV/AIDS. Apple-supported grants have enabled care and support services for over 11 million people, provided over 192 million HIV tests, and allowed over 13.8 million people access to life-saving antiretroviral treatments.

Hundreds of Apple Stores around the world are also marking this week by once again changing their white Apple logos to red, or mounting window displays. The red coloration is intended to raise awareness of the global AIDS struggle.