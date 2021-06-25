Apple sends warning letter toleaker Kang for releasing information about unreleased Apple products

Tipsters have an interesting job, they leak the details about a product even before the company announces it. Tech enthusiasts also look forward to their posts on social media but if you are the company whose products are getting leaked, tipsters are probably your worst nightmares.

Kang took to his Weibo account to reveal that he has received letters from a law firm representing Apple. The letter reportedly warned Kang and the likes of him against disclosing information about unreleased Apple projects. He reveals that the letter said that leaking information before a formal announcement may give Apple's competitors valuable information and "mislead customers because what is disclosed may not be accurate."

However, Kang in his defense said that he has never published undisclosed product pictures or sold his information. "Even dreaming will violate their confidentiality mechanism. If I have a dream, Apple's competitors will obtain effective information. Without sending pictures or leaking pictures, I am still used as a target," he said. He, however, assured that he would not post "dreams and riddles in the future" and will also be deleting some of his previous posts on social media. Kang went on to add that he will limit posting about Apple on social media and the talking will be "audited".

Kang also said that he has never tried to mislead customers contrary to the claims made by Apple. He said he had only expressed his opinion about Apple's smartphone experience. He also asked Apple to not interfere with his Weibo.

He advised other tipsters that if they do not want to "cause trouble... then don't post anything they don't want to tell the public." Even if "you haven't signed any agreement... they think it is infringement and abuse of commercial information."

As per a report by MacRumors, Kang is apparently one of the most reliable Apple tipsters no matter how much he denies revealing any information on social media. The report further adds that Kang had leaked the complete details of the iPhone 12 lineup and the HomePod mini before they were launched. He had also in the past leaked various information about the 2020 iPhone SE, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6, iPad 8, and iPad Air 4 and more.