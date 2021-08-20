Apple SharePlay, feature that lets you watch movies alongside video calls, is getting delayed

One of the nifty features of the upcoming iOS 15, SharePlay, is officially delayed. Apple has decided to push back the release of SharePlay to a later date, which means users will not get it in the first public release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and macOS Monterey. SharePlay is a feature that lets users watch movies and TV shows with others on a FaceTime call. It also lets them synchronise music playback on Apple Music, share iPhone screens, among other things.

"SharePlay will also be disabled for use in their initial releases this fall," Apple said in a post on its developer website. SharePlay is also disabled in the developer beta 6 builds of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and tvOS 15, which began rolling out to eligible users recently, while the upcoming beta 6 version of macOS Monterey will also lack the support for SharePlay.

Apple said that developers will be able to test SharePlay in future beta releases and will make it to the public release channel later this fall. This means that the company is hoping to launch the SharePlay feature within this year, around one or two months after the public release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and macOS Monterey. "We appreciate how many teams have been hard at work building SharePlay experiences and to ensure there is no interruption in your development, we have provided a SharePlay Development Profile which will enable successful creation and reception of GroupSessions via the Group Activities API."

With SharePlay not ready for launch with the final builds of iPhone, Apple TV, and Mac software, Apple is likely to roll it out as a part of their subsequent versions. For instance, SharePlay may arrive with iOS 15.1 or iOS 15.2. Apple has not said anything concrete about the timeline yet. Neither has it mentioned anything about why SharePlay is getting delayed.

Another feature that was announced at the WWDC earlier this year but has so far not been a part of either developer or beta versions of iOS and macOS is Universal Control. Apple has not introduced the feature yet, and there is no information either about whether or not it will debut with the final build of iOS 15 and macOS Monterey. Universal Control will let iPhone and Mac users cast content interchangeably on both devices. This is similar to how iPhone users can mirror their screen to an Apple TV.